BMO Financial Group Declares Dividends

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 29 agosto 2023) TORONTO, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $1.47 per share on paid-up common shares of Bank of Montreal for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023 ("Q4 2023 Dividend"), unchanged from the prior quarter. The Board of Directors also declaredof: The dividend on the common shares is payable on November 28, 2023, to shareholders of record on October 30, 2023. Theon the preferred shares are payable on November 27, 2023, to shareholders of record on October 30, 2023. The above-mentionedon the common and preferred shares are designated as "eligible"for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial and territorial legislation. Common shareholders ...