ARCTECH CELEBRATES THIRD ANNIVERSARY SINCE IPO WITH A GLOBAL VISION

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 29 agosto 2023) KUNSHAN, China, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/, the world's leading solar tracking, racking, and BIPV (Building Integrated Photovoltaics) solutions provider, is proud to mark itsgoing public on China's Nasdaq-style STAR market on August 28, 2020. This significant milestone showcases's remarkable growth and solidifies its position as aleader in the renewable energy industry.its IPO,has experienced extraordinary success, supplying over 50GW of solar tracking and racking systems to nearly 1,500 PV (Photovoltaic) plants across 40 countries. The company's advanced solutions have contributed to the expansion of clean and sustainable energy generation around the world, making a substantial impact ...