ARCTECH CELEBRATES THIRD ANNIVERSARY SINCE IPO WITH A GLOBAL VISION (Di martedì 29 agosto 2023) KUNSHAN, China, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/
ARCTECH, the world's leading solar tracking, racking, and BIPV (Building Integrated Photovoltaics) solutions provider, is proud to mark its THIRD ANNIVERSARY SINCE going public on China's Nasdaq-style STAR market on August 28, 2020. This significant milestone showcases ARCTECH's remarkable growth and solidifies its position as a GLOBAL leader in the renewable energy industry. SINCE its IPO, ARCTECH has experienced extraordinary success, supplying over 50GW of solar tracking and racking systems to nearly 1,500 PV (Photovoltaic) plants across 40 countries. The company's advanced solutions have contributed to the expansion of clean and sustainable energy generation around the world, making a substantial impact ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
ARCTECH, the world's leading solar tracking, racking, and BIPV (Building Integrated Photovoltaics) solutions provider, is proud to mark its THIRD ANNIVERSARY SINCE going public on China's Nasdaq-style STAR market on August 28, 2020. This significant milestone showcases ARCTECH's remarkable growth and solidifies its position as a GLOBAL leader in the renewable energy industry. SINCE its IPO, ARCTECH has experienced extraordinary success, supplying over 50GW of solar tracking and racking systems to nearly 1,500 PV (Photovoltaic) plants across 40 countries. The company's advanced solutions have contributed to the expansion of clean and sustainable energy generation around the world, making a substantial impact ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Accordo commerciale Torello – Q8 Quaser per rifornimento con ... Local Page
ARCTECH CELEBRATES THIRD ANNIVERSARY SINCE IPO WITH A GLOBAL VISIONKUNSHAN, China, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arctech, the world's leading solar tracking, racking, and BIPV (Building Integrated Photovoltaics) solutions provider, is proud to mark its third ...
ARCTECH CELEBRATESSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : ARCTECH CELEBRATES