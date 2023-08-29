Allseated Raises $20 Million to Further Fuel its Rapid Growth (Di martedì 29 agosto 2023) - SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Allseated has announced $20 Million funding – including capital from Level Structured Capital (an affiliate of Level Equity), and existing investors, Magma Ventures, Vestech Partners, NYFF, and WGG, to Further scale its space visualization and collaboration platform. The new funding will enable the fast-scaling business to propel its global expansion and continue to pioneer the international hospitality and event industries with innovative resources and product development. Alongside the funding, Allseated is spinning out its Meetaverse division. This includes a brand-new entity with a dedicated mission: to pioneer immersive experiences, such as virtual events and corporate environments, within an emerging market landscape. Space, time, and flow The global event ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Allseated Raises $20 Million to Further Fuel its Rapid GrowthSAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allseated has announced $20 million funding – including capital from Level Structured Capital (an ...
