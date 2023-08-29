Nilox Tech IFA 2023 una nuova brand identityCelly IFA 2023: nuova brand identity e novità trendCall of Duty: Modern Warfare III - Campagna e combattimentoMaltrattamento di una Capra a Anagni: Video Shock su Social MediaLibero Grassi: Esempio di Coraggio e Integrità che Ispirano ancora ...Arresto per Adescamento Minori su TikTok: 23enne Fermato a MilanoTerremoto in Indonesia: Magnitudo 7.1 Scuote l'Isola di Bali, Nessun ...Caso Stupri a Caivano: Due Maggiorenni Indagati per Abusi Sessuali su ...Maltempo: Ancora 48 Ore di Allerta al Nord Italia, Incendi al Sud e ...Giorgia Meloni Prepara la Prima Vera Manovra: Obiettivi, Sfide e ...Ultime Blog

Allseated Raises $20 Million to Further Fuel its Rapid Growth

Allseated Raises

Allseated Raises $20 Million to Further Fuel its Rapid Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Allseated has announced $20 Million funding – including capital from Level Structured Capital (an affiliate of Level Equity), and existing investors, Magma Ventures, Vestech Partners, NYFF, and WGG, to Further scale its space visualization and collaboration platform. The new funding will enable the fast-scaling business to propel its global expansion and continue to pioneer the international hospitality and event industries with innovative resources and product development.  Alongside the funding, Allseated is spinning out its Meetaverse division. This includes a brand-new entity with a dedicated mission: to pioneer immersive experiences, such as virtual events and corporate environments, within an emerging market landscape. Space, time, and flow The global event ...
