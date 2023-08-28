Aumenti Assegni Pensione Settembre 2023: Cosa Cambia e Chi Ne ...Addio a Claudio Colmanet, Violinista e Direttore d'Orchestra: ...Cristian Forti di Uomini e Donne Smentisce Polemiche sulla Sua ...Arianna Meloni: Nuova Responsabile Segreteria Politica di Fratelli ...Maltempo Italia : Allerte, Inondazioni e Disagi in Diverse RegioniRistorante a Messina: Clienti Scappano Senza Pagare, Ma Tornano con ...Tragedia a Piedimonte San Germano: Donna Punita da Calabrone Muore ...Martina Pelosi Ritrovata Sana e Salva: Lieta Conferma dal Comune di ...Alessia Marcuzzi in Vacanza in Turchia con i Figli: Foto Spettacolari ...Inghiottita da una balena come Pinocchio: L'incredibile storia di ...Ultime Blog

Autore : liberoquotidiano
YuppTV secures broadcasting rights for the Asia Cup 2023 (Di lunedì 28 agosto 2023) - YuppTV to telecast Asia Cup 2023 in 70+ countries. ATLANTA, Aug, 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 YuppTV, an Over-the-Top (OTT) South Asian content provider, today announced that it has secured broadcasting rights from Disney Star, the global rights holder, for the highly anticipated 16th edition of the Asia Cup 2023. The cricket tournament will be played in the One Day International (50-overs) format between August 30 and September 17, 2023. For the first time, the Asia Cup will be hosted by more than one country, the matches being held across Sri Lanka and Pakistan. Competing for the title, the tournament features six nations including India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, ...
