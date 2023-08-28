...30 Peterborough - Swindon 20:30 Swansea - Northampton 20:30 Accrington -City 20:45 ...45 Stoke - West Brom 20:45 Sunderland - Crewe 20:45 Sutton - Cambridge Utd 20:45- Wigan 21:00 ......30 Peterborough - Swindon 20:30 Swansea - Northampton 20:30 Accrington -City 20:45 ...45 Stoke - West Brom 20:45 Sunderland - Crewe 20:45 Sutton - Cambridge Utd 20:45- Wigan 21:00 ......30 Peterborough - Swindon 20:30 Swansea - Northampton 20:30 Accrington -City 20:45 ...45 Stoke - West Brom 20:45 Sunderland - Crewe 20:45 Sutton - Cambridge Utd 20:45- Wigan 21:00 ...

Wrexham vs Bradford City - probabili formazioni Periodico Daily

FLW tells you everything you need to know about Wrexham's EFL Cup tie against Bradford. On Tuesday, Wrexham take on Bradford City in the second round of the EFL Cup. The Racecourse Ground will play ...Hollywood A-lister and Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds has launched a brand new product, which football fans are sure to get behind following a successful year.