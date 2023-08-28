Wrexham vs Bradford City – probabili formazioni (Di lunedì 28 agosto 2023) Martedì 29 agosto il Wrexham accoglierà il Bradford City, squadra di League Two, al Racecourse Ground per un match di EFL Cup. Il Wrexham ha battuto il Wigan Athletic ai rigori per assicurarsi un posto nel secondo turno, mentre i Bantams hanno prevalso agli shootout con l’Accrington Stanley. Il calcio di inizio di Wrexham vs Bradford City è previsto alle 20:45 Anteprima della partita Wrexham vs Bradford City a che punto sono le due squadre Wrexham Tornato in EFL dopo 15 anni di assenza, il Wrexham ha vissuto un inizio di stagione altalenante, raccogliendo sei punti nelle prime cinque partite di campionato. Dopo il divertente pareggio per 5-5 con lo Swindon Town, la ...Leggi su sport.periodicodaily
