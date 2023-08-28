Nuova mappa SUNSET in arrivo su VALORANT MSI - AMAZON Back to School: nuove offerte sui laptopLG: DUE NUOVI MONITOR PER I GAMER 4KIFA 2023: nuova lavasciuga LG DAYMARE: 1994 SANDCASTLE - LONELINESS (ft. Cristina Scabbia) I personaggi che ti aiuteranno in SWORD ART ONLINE Last RecollectionAumenti Assegni Pensione Settembre 2023: Cosa Cambia e Chi Ne ...Addio a Claudio Colmanet, Violinista e Direttore d'Orchestra: ...Cristian Forti di Uomini e Donne Smentisce Polemiche sulla Sua ...Arianna Meloni: Nuova Responsabile Segreteria Politica di Fratelli ...Ultime Blog

Wrestlers | trailer della la serie Netflix che racconta la Ohio Valley Wrestling

Wrestlers trailer

Wrestlers, trailer della la serie Netflix che racconta la Ohio Valley Wrestling (Di lunedì 28 agosto 2023) La Ohio Valley Wrestling è una storica federazione di Wrestling indipendente con sede a Louisville, nel Kentucky, fondata nel 1993 da Danny Davis. Negli anni 2000 è stata una fucina di talenti che poi sono diventati leggende della WWE. Sul ring della OVW hanno lottato futuri campioni come John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Dave Bautista. Quel periodo di splendore tornerà a vivere a partire dal prossimo 13 settembre su Netflix. Sarà disponibile infatti sulla piattaforma di streaming la docuserie in 8 episodi “Wrestlers” che racconta appunto i fasti della Ohio Valley Wrestling. Netflix, dunque, dopo Glow, serie incentrata sul ...
