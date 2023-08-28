Wrestlers, trailer della la serie Netflix che racconta la Ohio Valley Wrestling (Di lunedì 28 agosto 2023) La Ohio Valley Wrestling è una storica federazione di Wrestling indipendente con sede a Louisville, nel Kentucky, fondata nel 1993 da Danny Davis. Negli anni 2000 è stata una fucina di talenti che poi sono diventati leggende della WWE. Sul ring della OVW hanno lottato futuri campioni come John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Dave Bautista. Quel periodo di splendore tornerà a vivere a partire dal prossimo 13 settembre su Netflix. Sarà disponibile infatti sulla piattaforma di streaming la docuserie in 8 episodi “Wrestlers” che racconta appunto i fasti della Ohio Valley Wrestling. Netflix, dunque, dopo Glow, serie incentrata sul ...Leggi su optimagazine
Wrestlers, lo spettacolo del wrestling torna su Netflix, ma non come fiction GQ Italia
WWE legend and wrestling pioneer completely unrecognizable from fighting days where he won hardcore title with long hairWWE legend Al Snow was famous for carrying a head but now he barely turns them – as he’s ditched his outrageous looks. The wrestling pioneer walked into the ring with ...
Watch Mayor Craig Greenberg in the trailer for new docuseries about Ohio Valley WrestlersMayor Craig Greenberg purchased part of Ohio Valley Wrestling, along with Kentucky Sports Radio founder Matt Jones, in 2021.
