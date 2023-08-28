Trina Solar begins producing 210mm monocrystalline wafers in Vietnam

(Di lunedì 28 agosto 2023) - CHANGZHOU, China, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/has yet again extended its international footprint with the production ofsiliconin. The firstrolled off the production line of the factory in the city of Thai Nguyen, 80 kilometers north of Hanoi, on Aug 23rd. The factory will be able to produce 6.5GW of wafer annually. With this new capacity,will have greater flexibility in being able to deliver its products worldwide. The production green light was given on July 31, and the first 12-inchsilicon rod rolled off the assembly line on Aug. 4, foreshadowing production of the first. In addition to the new ...

