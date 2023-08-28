Trina Solar begins producing 210mm monocrystalline wafers in Vietnam (Di lunedì 28 agosto 2023) - CHANGZHOU, China, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Trina Solar has yet again extended its international footprint with the production of 210mm monocrystalline silicon wafers in Vietnam. The first wafers rolled off the production line of the factory in the city of Thai Nguyen, 80 kilometers north of Hanoi, on Aug 23rd. The factory will be able to produce 6.5GW of wafer annually. With this new capacity, Trina Solar will have greater flexibility in being able to deliver its products worldwide. The production green light was given on July 31, and the first 12-inch monocrystalline silicon rod rolled off the assembly line on Aug. 4, foreshadowing production of the first wafers. In addition to the new ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
