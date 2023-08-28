Martina Pelosi Ritrovata Sana e Salva: Lieta Conferma dal Comune di ...Alessia Marcuzzi in Vacanza in Turchia con i Figli: Foto Spettacolari ...Inghiottita da una balena come Pinocchio: L'incredibile storia di ...Storia incredibile: Scoperta verginità dopo anni di tentativi per una ...Episodio a Ferragosto al Lido di Latina: Minorenne in Difficoltà, ...Ocean Viking: Arrivo a Napoli con 254 Migranti - Procedure di ...Eroe a Torino: Passante Salva Bimba Caduta dal Quinto Piano a Piazza ...Immortals of Aveum Recensione Red Dead Redemption Recensione PS4Vendita della Storica Dimora di Christian De Sica e Silvia Verdone: ...Ultime Blog

“The Years We Have Been Nowhere” | il film sulle deportazioni TRAILER

The Years

Autore : lopinionista Commenta
“The Years We Have Been Nowhere”, il film sulle deportazioni [TRAILER] (Di lunedì 28 agosto 2023) L’8 settembre in anteprima all’interno di “A Bordo! Il Festival di Mediterranea” il documentario sarà presentato a Roma ROMA – Sarà presentato in anteprima a Roma il l’8 settembre a “A Bordo! Il Festival di Mediterranea”, il documentario “The Years We Have Been Nowhere”, un film sulle deportazioni di oggi per dare voce a tutte le famiglie che vengono sperate e rispedite nei paesi di origine (quindi, condannate), ideato dall’attivista, scrittore e regista Lucio Cascavilla e dal regista e produttore Mauro Piacentini. L’opera, in uscita al cinema dal 27 settembre e prodotta da Survivors Fighters Production e Mauzedao Production, è stata girata in Africa (Sierra Leone), e vede la partecipazione di Mike Duff (videomaker australiano con oltre 15 anni di carriera e ...
