“The Years We Have Been Nowhere”, il film sulle deportazioni [TRAILER] (Di lunedì 28 agosto 2023) L’8 settembre in anteprima all’interno di “A Bordo! Il Festival di Mediterranea” il documentario sarà presentato a Roma ROMA – Sarà presentato in anteprima a Roma il l’8 settembre a “A Bordo! Il Festival di Mediterranea”, il documentario “The Years We Have Been Nowhere”, un film sulle deportazioni di oggi per dare voce a tutte le famiglie che vengono sperate e rispedite nei paesi di origine (quindi, condannate), ideato dall’attivista, scrittore e regista Lucio Cascavilla e dal regista e produttore Mauro Piacentini. L’opera, in uscita al cinema dal 27 settembre e prodotta da Survivors Fighters Production e Mauzedao Production, è stata girata in Africa (Sierra Leone), e vede la partecipazione di Mike Duff (videomaker australiano con oltre 15 anni di carriera e ...Leggi su lopinionista
Advertising
NetEase Games Held the '2023 Games Unbounded' Conference in Cologne, GermanyThere have been many high - quality titles produced by Chinese developers coming to the fore in recent years. As a leading global developer and publisher with multiple local studios, NetEase Games ...
Repubblica Ceca: Prague Archbishop sends resignation letter to PopeGraubner became the 37th Archbishop of Prague at the beginning of August last year, after several years of waiting to take over from Cardinal Dominik Duka, who held the position for 12 years.
Israele: minori palestinesi vittime di gravi ingiustizieCronache di una psichiatra psicoterapeuta palestinese sotto occupazione , Sensibili alle foglie, 2019 [5] Save the Children, After 15 years of blockade, four out of five children in Gaza say they are ...
The Years We Have Been Nowhere, da mercoledì 27 settembre al cinema MYmovies.it
NetEase Games Held the "2023 Games Unbounded" Conference in Cologne, GermanyThere have been many high-quality titles produced by Chinese developers coming to the fore in recent years. As a leading global developer and publisher with multiple local studios, NetEase Games ...
Borusan Racing Team Held The First Place on The Fifth Day of Arkas Aegean Link RegattaThe 7th Arkas Aegean Link Regatta has been continued. Borusan Racing Team took the first place on the 5’th day ...
The YearsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : The Years