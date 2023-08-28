SolidCAM World 2023 Virtual Conference LIVE Stream Broadcast September 5-6, 2023 (Di lunedì 28 agosto 2023) - NEWTOWN, Pa., Aug. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/
SolidCAM, a World leader in CAM Software and Technical and Post-Processor Support for CNC Machining, will be LIVE Streaming their annual Conference on September 5th and 6th. SolidCAM experts will highlight the latest module updates and enhancements, and will showcase the latest version of SolidCAM. "SolidCAM World is an important event for our Customers, Prospects and Resellers", said Dr. Emil Somekh, SolidCAM's CEO. "The LIVE Stream Broadcast gives us the opportunity to show everyone around the World what SolidCAM provides to make their ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
