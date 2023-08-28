Reading vs Ipswich Town – probabili formazioni (Di lunedì 28 agosto 2023) Entrambe in cerca di riscatto dopo le dolorose sconfitte subite nel weekend, Reading e Ipswich Town si affrontano martedì 29 agosto sera al Select Car Leasing Stadium nel secondo turno di EFL Cup. I Royals sono stati sconfitti dall’Exeter City per 2-1 nell’ultima gara di League One, mentre i Tractor Boys sono usciti sconfitti dalla sfida con il Leeds United con sette gol di scarto. Il calcio di inizio di Reading vs Ipswich Town è previsto alle 21 Anteprima della partita Reading vs Ipswich Town a che punto sono le due squadre Reading Le turbolenze in casa Reading non si limitano alle distrazioni fuori dal campo: nella trasferta di sabato al St James Park di Exeter, le carenze dei Royals in ...Leggi su sport.periodicodaily
Advertising
Live Reading - Ipswich - League Cup: Punteggi & Highlights Calcio ... Eurosport IT
Reading vs Ipswich Town betting tips: Carabao Cup preview, predictions and oddsWill Reading’s miserable season continue ... so can they eliminate another Championship club here Ipswich Town though were flying as they return to the second-tier, starting with three successive ...
Ipswich Town 3-4 Leeds United: Karl Fuller on the BluesBack to the action on the pitch, and Town have an excellent chance of progressing to round three of the League Cup for the first time in eight years with a trip to Reading tomorrow night. Over 2,000 ...
Reading IpswichSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Reading Ipswich