Pro-Ject T2W | il giradischi Wi-Fi per tutte le piattaforme Ma costa tanto

Pro-Ject T2W, il giradischi Wi-Fi per tutte le piattaforme. Ma costa tanto (Di lunedì 28 agosto 2023) Arriva un nuovo giradischi collegabile in rete, compatibile con le piattaforme wireless già esistenti e con caratteristiche di pregio, purtroppo elevato il prezzo di listino. ...
EISA Awards 2023 - 2024: tutti i vincitori in ambito Hi - Fi e Home Theater

... Meze Audio 109 PRO Streamer: iFi Audio NEO Stream DAC: Ferrum Audio WANDLA Player digitale: Volumio Rivo Lettore CD hi - end: Hegel Viking Giradischi: Thorens TD 204 Sistema per vinili: Pro - Ject ...

Pro - Ject T2 W: arriva il giradischi con Wi - Fi, Ethernet e streaming lossless

Pro - Ject ha annunciato il giradischi T2 W, modello atteso a settembre al prezzo di 999 euro che, come principale caratteristica, è in grado di trasmettere i brani in vinile via Wi - Fi fino a 24 - ...

Pro-Ject Brings Vinyl To The Next Level With New Wireless Turntable

Pro-Ject, a specialist in turntable creation, is set to offer its brand new T2 W wireless turntable using WiFi instead of BlueTooth, for the wireless connection. Seemingly a step up from the current ...

The Pro-Ject T2 W wireless turntable looks to accelerate the vinyl resurgence

The Pro-Ject T2 W is a true step-up model from its popular T1 vinyl deck, with a dual-stage, split-passive MM phono preamp and 9-inch one-piece aluminium tonearm, and can also stream record playback ...
