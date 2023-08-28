Pro-Ject T2W, il giradischi Wi-Fi per tutte le piattaforme. Ma costa tanto (Di lunedì 28 agosto 2023) Arriva un nuovo giradischi collegabile in rete, compatibile con le piattaforme wireless già esistenti e con caratteristiche di pregio, purtroppo elevato il prezzo di listino. ... Leggi su dday
Advertising
Project Mugen : L’ennesimo ma spettacolare rivale di Genshin Impact
Dangbei to Unveil the Atom - Its First Google TV-Powered Laser Projector - at IFA 2023
CHN Energy South Africa Wind Power Project Attracts Attention at BRICS Media Forum
Carceri : Bellomo (Lega) - 'bene Nordio - per decongestionarle si pensi a project financing'
Fidelis New Energy Selects Mason County West Virginia for Lifecycle Carbon Neutral Hydrogen Project - Data Center Campus - and Greenhouse Complex
San Diego Zoo Safari Park Announces Elephant Valley - Largest Transformative Project in 50-year History
EISA Awards 2023 - 2024: tutti i vincitori in ambito Hi - Fi e Home Theater... Meze Audio 109 PRO Streamer: iFi Audio NEO Stream DAC: Ferrum Audio WANDLA Player digitale: Volumio Rivo Lettore CD hi - end: Hegel Viking Giradischi: Thorens TD 204 Sistema per vinili: Pro - Ject ...
Pro - Ject T2 W: arriva il giradischi con Wi - Fi, Ethernet e streaming losslessPro - Ject ha annunciato il giradischi T2 W, modello atteso a settembre al prezzo di 999 euro che, come principale caratteristica, è in grado di trasmettere i brani in vinile via Wi - Fi fino a 24 - ...
EISA Awards 2023 - 2024: tutti i vincitori in ambito Hi - Fi e Home Theater... Meze Audio 109 PRO Streamer: iFi Audio NEO Stream DAC: Ferrum Audio WANDLA Player digitale: Volumio Rivo Lettore CD hi - end: Hegel Viking Giradischi: Thorens TD 204 Sistema per vinili: Pro - Ject ...
Pro-Ject T2W, il giradischi Wi-Fi per tutte le piattaforme. Ma costa tanto DDay.it
Pro-Ject Brings Vinyl To The Next Level With New Wireless TurntablePro-Ject, a specialist in turntable creation, is set to offer its brand new T2 W wireless turntable using WiFi instead of BlueTooth, for the wireless connection. Seemingly a step up from the current ...
The Pro-Ject T2 W wireless turntable looks to accelerate the vinyl resurgenceThe Pro-Ject T2 W is a true step-up model from its popular T1 vinyl deck, with a dual-stage, split-passive MM phono preamp and 9-inch one-piece aluminium tonearm, and can also stream record playback ...
Pro JectSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Pro Ject