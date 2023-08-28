Portsmouth vs Peterborough United – probabili formazioni (Di lunedì 28 agosto 2023) Il Portsmouth accoglierà il Peterborough United, squadra di League One, al Fratton Park per la sfida di martedì 29 agosto in EFL Cup. I padroni di casa hanno ottenuto una vittoria per 3-1 sul Forest Green Rovers per raggiungere il secondo turno, mentre i Posh hanno tenuto i nervi saldi per battere lo Swindon Town ai rigori. Il calcio di inizio di Portsmouth vs Peterborough United è previsto alle 20:45 Anteprima della partita Portsmouth vs Peterborough United a che punto sono le due squadre Portsmouth Dalla sconfitta con lo Sheffield Wednesday a marzo, il Portsmouth ha iniziato un’impressionante serie di 18 partite da imbattuto in tutte le competizioni. John Mousinho sarà soddisfatto ...Leggi su sport.periodicodaily
