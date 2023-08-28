Newton Cinema Announces Their Next Film 'PARADISE' (Di lunedì 28 agosto 2023) LOS ANGELES, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Newton Cinema Announces its fourth Film, 'PARADISE,' accompanied by the unveiling of its first-look poster. The Film is directed by Prasanna Vithanage, winner of over 35 international and national awards. Celebrated Indian Filmmaker Mani Ratnam will be presenting the Film under the banner of Madras Talkies. 'PARADISE' is in English, Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi, and Sinhala languages. The Film features the cast of Roshan Mathew, Darshana Rajendran, Shyam Fernando, and Mahendra Perera. Cinematographer is Rajeev Ravi, winner of multiple Best Cinematographer awards and over 40 Films including 'Gangs of Wasseypur' and 'Liar's Dice'. ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Newton Cinema Announces its fourth Film, 'PARADISE,' accompanied by the unveiling of its first-look poster. The Film is directed by Prasanna Vithanage, winner of over 35 international and national awards. Celebrated Indian Filmmaker Mani Ratnam will be presenting the Film under the banner of Madras Talkies. 'PARADISE' is in English, Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi, and Sinhala languages. The Film features the cast of Roshan Mathew, Darshana Rajendran, Shyam Fernando, and Mahendra Perera. Cinematographer is Rajeev Ravi, winner of multiple Best Cinematographer awards and over 40 Films including 'Gangs of Wasseypur' and 'Liar's Dice'. ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Galline in fuga: L'alba dei Nugget in anteprima mondiale al London Film Festival... Sam Fell : Leggi anche I Peanuts tornano al cinema Il figlio di Charles M. Schulz è ottimista ...e Rocky - doppiati precedentemente da Julia Sawalha e Mel Gibson - avranno la voce di Thandiwe Newton e ...
Galline in Fuga 2 sarà presentato al London Film FestivalProiezioni simultanee avranno luogo nei cinema di tutto il Regno Unito. Netflix ha previsto il lancio globale del sequel per il 15 dicembre. Il cast vocale del film comprende Thandiwe Newton (Ginger),...
The Marvels - Nia DaCosta vorrebbe realizzare il sequel del cinecomic... incentrato sul team di giovani eroi di cui dovrebbero far parte Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfield), Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton) ed appunto Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani). The Marvels sarà inoltre ...
Danzando in piazza sulle note del cinema Il Tirreno
Newton Cinema Announces Their Next Film 'PARADISE'LOS ANGELES, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Newton Cinema announces its fourth film, 'PARADISE,' accompanied by the unveiling of its first-look ...
Roshan Mathew, Darshana Rajendran to headline ‘Paradise’; Madras Talkies to presentParadise, an upcoming film headlined by Roshan Mathew, Darshana Rajendran, Shyam Fernando and Mahendra Perera, was announced today with a first-look poster ...
Newton CinemaSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Newton Cinema