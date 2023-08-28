IMPACT: Jordynne Grace firma il rinnovo, rimarrà alla corte di Anthem per altri due anni (Di lunedì 28 agosto 2023) Attesissimo rinnovo in casa IMPACT. Jordynne Grace, il cui contratto con la promotion di Nashville era scaduto lo scorso 26 maggio, ha firmato un nuovo contratto per la durata di altri due anni. Durante IMPACT Emergence, un video package ha svelato anche la data di ritorno della lottatrice, fissato per Victory Road (il prossimo 8 settembre). Mike Johnson di PWInsider ha inoltre confermato che il rinnovo è in realtà avvenuto mesi fa, ben prima della scadenza, ma che è stato concordato un periodo di pausa per consentirle di prendere parte ad alcune gare di bodybuilding. Secondo Fightful, inoltre, Grace ha avuto un cospicuo aumento rispetto al precedente contratto e vedremo cosa riserverà ora il futuro per l’ex ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising
Jordynne Grace tornerà ad IMPACT Victory Road 2023 The Shield Of Wrestling
Two major stars set to return to ImpactOspreay came up short in a King of the Mountain match for his last soiree. Jordynne Grace is back in the mix for the Knockouts division. The Juggernaut returns to Impact for Victory Road on September ...
Jordynne Grace Set To Return To Impact Wrestling At Victory RoadTwo-time Impact Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace has announced that she will be returning to Impact Wrestling, which will be her first appearance since May.
IMPACT JordynneSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : IMPACT Jordynne