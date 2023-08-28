Nuova mappa SUNSET in arrivo su VALORANT MSI - AMAZON Back to School: nuove offerte sui laptopLG: DUE NUOVI MONITOR PER I GAMER 4KIFA 2023: nuova lavasciuga LG DAYMARE: 1994 SANDCASTLE - LONELINESS (ft. Cristina Scabbia) I personaggi che ti aiuteranno in SWORD ART ONLINE Last RecollectionAumenti Assegni Pensione Settembre 2023: Cosa Cambia e Chi Ne ...Addio a Claudio Colmanet, Violinista e Direttore d'Orchestra: ...Cristian Forti di Uomini e Donne Smentisce Polemiche sulla Sua ...Arianna Meloni: Nuova Responsabile Segreteria Politica di Fratelli ...Ultime Blog

IMPACT: Jordynne Grace firma il rinnovo, rimarrà alla corte di Anthem per altri due anni (Di lunedì 28 agosto 2023) Attesissimo rinnovo in casa IMPACT. Jordynne Grace, il cui contratto con la promotion di Nashville era scaduto lo scorso 26 maggio, ha firmato un nuovo contratto per la durata di altri due anni. Durante IMPACT Emergence, un video package ha svelato anche la data di ritorno della lottatrice, fissato per Victory Road (il prossimo 8 settembre). Mike Johnson di PWInsider ha inoltre confermato che il rinnovo è in realtà avvenuto mesi fa, ben prima della scadenza, ma che è stato concordato un periodo di pausa per consentirle di prendere parte ad alcune gare di bodybuilding. Secondo Fightful, inoltre, Grace ha avuto un cospicuo aumento rispetto al precedente contratto e vedremo cosa riserverà ora il futuro per l’ex ...
