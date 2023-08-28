iFLYTEK Launches Budapest Joint A.I. Open Platform at World Athletics Championships Budapest 23

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 28 agosto 2023) -, Hungary, Aug. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/launched theA.I.this week at the(WAC) in, Hungary. Thecreates a global ecosystem bringing together cutting-edge technology with global partners' expertise to develop innovative products and services. At the press conference, Director of theR&D Institute Mingkang Long, said theA.I.will gather advanced voice technology to build a global A.I. ecosystem. He added that's multilingual ...