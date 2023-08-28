iFLYTEK Holds Global Partner Summit (Di lunedì 28 agosto 2023) - New Products Shine at World Athletics Championships as Company Accelerates Global Market Expansion BUDAPEST, Hungary, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/
iFLYTEK's Consumer Business Group hosted a Global Partner Summit in Budapest during the 2023 Budapest World Athletics Championships (WAC Budapest 23), where iFLYTEK serves as the WAC Budapest 23 Official Event Supplier, providing the Championships with automatic translation software, hardware products, and other services. Nearly thirty worldwide Partners participated on-site. Engagement with the WAC Budapest 23 and the Global community through technology is part of iFLYTEK's 2023 international expansion strategy. The company held its first international expansion strategy conference and ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
iFLYTEK's Consumer Business Group hosted a Global Partner Summit in Budapest during the 2023 Budapest World Athletics Championships (WAC Budapest 23), where iFLYTEK serves as the WAC Budapest 23 Official Event Supplier, providing the Championships with automatic translation software, hardware products, and other services. Nearly thirty worldwide Partners participated on-site. Engagement with the WAC Budapest 23 and the Global community through technology is part of iFLYTEK's 2023 international expansion strategy. The company held its first international expansion strategy conference and ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
iFLYTEK Holds Global Partner Summit...//mma.prnewswire.com/media/2194645/IFLYTEK_WAC_BUDAPEST_SUMMIT_2.jpg View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/iflytek - holds - global - partner - summit - 301910338.html
iFLYTEK Holds Global Partner Summit...//mma.prnewswire.com/media/2194645/IFLYTEK_WAC_BUDAPEST_SUMMIT_2.jpg View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/iflytek - holds - global - partner - summit - 301910338.html
Francesco Ferreri riconfermato presidente Coldiretti Sicilia siciliareport.it
iFLYTEK Holds Global Partner SummitDuring the Budapest Global Partner Summit, international consumers could experience and purchase iFLYTEK's intelligent hardware products. iFLYTEK Sales Directors introduced the company's lineup of ...
Can Huawei’s AI GPUs Truly Rival NVIDIA’s A100 in PerformanceDuring the Chinese Entrepreneurs Forum 2023, Liu Qingfeng, the visionary founder of HKUST Xunfei, a prominent Chinese AI firm, disclosed that his company has collaborated with Huawei to create an AI ...
iFLYTEK HoldsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : iFLYTEK Holds