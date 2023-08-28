Aumenti Assegni Pensione Settembre 2023: Cosa Cambia e Chi Ne ...Addio a Claudio Colmanet, Violinista e Direttore d'Orchestra: ...Cristian Forti di Uomini e Donne Smentisce Polemiche sulla Sua ...Arianna Meloni: Nuova Responsabile Segreteria Politica di Fratelli ...Maltempo Italia : Allerte, Inondazioni e Disagi in Diverse RegioniRistorante a Messina: Clienti Scappano Senza Pagare, Ma Tornano con ...Tragedia a Piedimonte San Germano: Donna Punita da Calabrone Muore ...Martina Pelosi Ritrovata Sana e Salva: Lieta Conferma dal Comune di ...Alessia Marcuzzi in Vacanza in Turchia con i Figli: Foto Spettacolari ...Inghiottita da una balena come Pinocchio: L'incredibile storia di ...Ultime Blog

“I have a dream”, 60 anni non bastano: il sogno infranto di Martin Luther King (Di lunedì 28 agosto 2023) Sono passati 60 anni dalla famosa frase “I have a dream” pronunciata da Martin Luther King durante la “March for Jobs and Freedom”. Un tempo che potrebbe sembrare lunghissimo, eppure non abbastanza per vedere cambiati alcuni aspetti – se non crucci – della società. Un giorno che segnò un epoca, quello del 28 agosto 1963, L'articolo proviene da Il Difforme.
Il 28 agosto 1963 l'attivista, politico e pastore protestante statunitense, Martin Luther King pronuncia il discorso "I have a dream" sulle scale del Lincoln Memorial a Washington. 28 agosto 2023

... politico e pastore protestante statunitense, Martin Luther King, saliva sulle scale del Lincoln Memorial a Washington per pronunciare il discorso 'I Have a Dream' nel quale il reverendo 34enne ...

... politico e pastore protestante statunitense, Martin Luther King (all'anagrafe Michael King Jr.), saliva sulle scale del Lincoln Memorial a Washington per pronunciare il discorso 'I Have a Dream' nel ...

