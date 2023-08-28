HOOKII Launches Neomow X: The Revolutionary Robotic Lawn Mower with LiDAR SLAM Navigation System (Di lunedì 28 agosto 2023) - SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/
HOOKII Launches Neomow X: The Revolutionary Robotic Lawn Mower with LiDAR SLAM Navigation SystemSHENZHEN, China, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Orca Innovation Technology Co., Ltd., a prominent trailblazer in the realm of cutting-edge smart robotic devices, has unveiled its latest creation - the ...
