HOOKII Launches Neomow X: The Revolutionary Robotic Lawn Mower with LiDAR SLAM Navigation System (Di lunedì 28 agosto 2023) - SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Orca Innovation Technology Co., Ltd., a prominent trailblazer in the realm of cutting-edge smart Robotic devices, has unveiled its latest creation - the HOOKII Neomow X, a Revolutionary Robotic Lawn Mower that aims to redefine the landscape of Lawn care through LiDAR SLAM precision Navigation and remarkable performance. "The Neomow X has emerged as the pinnacle of automated Lawn maintenance." According to Rocky, the CEO of HOOKII, "Neomow X epitomizes our unwavering dedication to innovation and excellence. Its state-of-the-art features and user-friendly design set a new benchmark for ...
SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Orca Innovation Technology Co., Ltd., a prominent trailblazer in the realm of cutting-edge smart robotic devices, has unveiled its latest creation - the ...
