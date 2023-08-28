Gangrel: “Edge in AEW? È possibile, ma spero non ci vada” (Di lunedì 28 agosto 2023) Edge dopo molti anni di stop causa grave infortunio al collo ha fatto il suo clamoroso ritorno sui ring WWE in occasione della Royal Rumble 2020. In questi anni ha dimostrato di avere una condizione fisica invidiabile e di poter dire ancora la sua. Pochi giorni fa la Rated R Superstar ha chiuso questa sua esperienza a Stamford dispuntando il suo ultimo match contro Sheamus. Ora ci si interroga sul suo futuro. Edge in AEW? La fine del contratto che legava Edge alla WWE ha acceso diverse speculazioni sul suo futuro, in primis su un suo possibile approdo in AEW. L’Hall Of Famer ha chiarito che tra lui e Stamford non ci sono problemi, ma che sta riflettendo sul suo futuro. Durante il proprio podcast “Fanging N Banging”, Gangrel ha parlato dell’amico affermando ...Leggi su zonawrestling
