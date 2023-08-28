Aumenti Assegni Pensione Settembre 2023: Cosa Cambia e Chi Ne ...Addio a Claudio Colmanet, Violinista e Direttore d'Orchestra: ...Cristian Forti di Uomini e Donne Smentisce Polemiche sulla Sua ...Arianna Meloni: Nuova Responsabile Segreteria Politica di Fratelli ...Maltempo Italia : Allerte, Inondazioni e Disagi in Diverse RegioniRistorante a Messina: Clienti Scappano Senza Pagare, Ma Tornano con ...Tragedia a Piedimonte San Germano: Donna Punita da Calabrone Muore ...Martina Pelosi Ritrovata Sana e Salva: Lieta Conferma dal Comune di ...Alessia Marcuzzi in Vacanza in Turchia con i Figli: Foto Spettacolari ...Inghiottita da una balena come Pinocchio: L'incredibile storia di ...Ultime Blog

Gangrel | “Edge in AEW? È possibile | ma spero non ci vada”

Gangrel Edge

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©

zazoom
Autore : zonawrestling Commenta
Gangrel: “Edge in AEW? È possibile, ma spero non ci vada” (Di lunedì 28 agosto 2023) Edge dopo molti anni di stop causa grave infortunio al collo ha fatto il suo clamoroso ritorno sui ring WWE in occasione della Royal Rumble 2020. In questi anni ha dimostrato di avere una condizione fisica invidiabile e di poter dire ancora la sua. Pochi giorni fa la Rated R Superstar ha chiuso questa sua esperienza a Stamford dispuntando il suo ultimo match contro Sheamus. Ora ci si interroga sul suo futuro. Edge in AEW? La fine del contratto che legava Edge alla WWE ha acceso diverse speculazioni sul suo futuro, in primis su un suo possibile approdo in AEW. L’Hall Of Famer ha chiarito che tra lui e Stamford non ci sono problemi, ma che sta riflettendo sul suo futuro. Durante il proprio podcast “Fanging N Banging”, Gangrel ha parlato dell’amico affermando ...
Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising

Edge vs Finn Balor a WrestleMania 39: possibili alcune storiche ...  World Wrestling

WWE's 10 Most Popular Tag Teams: How Were They Formed

T here are generally two ways tag teams are formed. Most teams are just thrown together by one promotion and, after getting over, they keep the pairing alive. Examples of these are the Rock'n Roll ...

Edge Defeats Sheamus in Farewell Match on Friday Night Smackdown

Edge has given his last spear — at least for now. The WWE Hall of Famer wrestled his last match under his current contract in Friday Night SmackDown’s main event against Sheamus, which took place in ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Gangrel Edge
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : Gangrel Edge Gangrel Edge AEW possibile spero