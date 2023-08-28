Aumenti Assegni Pensione Settembre 2023: Cosa Cambia e Chi Ne ...Addio a Claudio Colmanet, Violinista e Direttore d'Orchestra: ...Cristian Forti di Uomini e Donne Smentisce Polemiche sulla Sua ...Arianna Meloni: Nuova Responsabile Segreteria Politica di Fratelli ...Maltempo Italia : Allerte, Inondazioni e Disagi in Diverse RegioniRistorante a Messina: Clienti Scappano Senza Pagare, Ma Tornano con ...Tragedia a Piedimonte San Germano: Donna Punita da Calabrone Muore ...Martina Pelosi Ritrovata Sana e Salva: Lieta Conferma dal Comune di ...Alessia Marcuzzi in Vacanza in Turchia con i Figli: Foto Spettacolari ...Inghiottita da una balena come Pinocchio: L'incredibile storia di ...Ultime Blog

FuelCell SuperComp Trail | scarpe dedicate al trail da New Balance

FuelCell SuperComp

New Balance per la nuova stagione 2023 amplia il suo catalogo di scarpe dedicate al trail running, introducendo la FuelCell SuperComp trail, primo modello del marchio con piastra in fibra di carbonio dedicato ai trail runner che ricercano velocità e performance. La FuelCell SC trail v1 sfrutta le migliori tecnologie e le innovazioni sviluppate assieme ai top atleti e le applica al trail. La FuelCell SuperComp trail è dotata di tecnologia Energy Arc, che aiuta a massimizzare il ritorno di energia grazie alla piastra in carbonio specifica per il ...
FuelCell SuperComp Trail, scarpe dedicate al trail da New Balance  L'Opinionista

