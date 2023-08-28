EFL Fulham-Tottenham Hotspur – probabili formazioni, notizie sulla squadra (Di lunedì 28 agosto 2023) Martedì 29 agosto sera, al Craven Cottage, il Fulham accoglierà il Tottenham Hotspur, squadra che milita in Premier League. Il Fulham arriva a questa partita dopo il pareggio per 2-2 con l’Arsenal in campionato sabato scorso, mentre il Tottenham ha ottenuto una vittoria per 2-0 sul Bournemouth nello stesso pomeriggio. Il calcio di inizio della partita di EFL Fulham-Tottenham Hotspur è previsto alle 20:45 Anteprima della partita EFL Fulham-Tottenham Hotspur a che punto sono le due squadre Fulham Il Fulham ha avuto un inizio rispettabile della sua campagna di Premier League 2023-24, raccogliendo quattro punti nelle tre partite iniziali, che ...Leggi su sport.periodicodaily
Advertising
Fulham-Tottenham (EFL Cup, 29-08-2023 ore 20:45 ): formazioni, quote, pronostici Infobetting
MATCHDAY: Galatasaray favored for return to Champions League. Tottenham-Fulham in League CupThree places in the Champions League group stage will be decided when the qualifying playoff round resumes with second-leg-games ...
Tottenham edge closer to £50m deal for Nottingham Forest's Brennan Johnson but Brentford are still lurking as they seek cover for banned Ivan ToneyBrennan Johnson's move to Tottenham is expected to take shape after their Carabao Cup game with Fulham tomorrow.
EFL FulhamSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : EFL Fulham