DJI Returns To IFA To Show First-In-Class Imaging Solutions For Everyone

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 28 agosto 2023) - The Leading Drone And Camera Innovator Brings Its Groundbreaking Product Portfolio For A High-Profile Hands-On Customer Experience To Messe Berlin BERLIN, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/DJI, the world's leader in civilian drones and creative camera technology, is returning to IFA for thetime since 2019 to give attendees a high-profile, immersive experience with its unmatched aerial, handheld, and cinematography product portfolio. With its complete suite of popular consumer and professional drones and stabilizers, as well as its pioneering enterprise technologies, DJI invites the public from September 1-5 to its booth to offer hands-on product demos and interactive workshops, to see what's possible in the world of groundbreaking. "We are excited to return to Europe's largest consumer electronics ...