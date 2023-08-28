Nuova mappa SUNSET in arrivo su VALORANT MSI - AMAZON Back to School: nuove offerte sui laptopLG: DUE NUOVI MONITOR PER I GAMER 4KIFA 2023: nuova lavasciuga LG DAYMARE: 1994 SANDCASTLE - LONELINESS (ft. Cristina Scabbia) I personaggi che ti aiuteranno in SWORD ART ONLINE Last RecollectionAumenti Assegni Pensione Settembre 2023: Cosa Cambia e Chi Ne ...Addio a Claudio Colmanet, Violinista e Direttore d'Orchestra: ...Cristian Forti di Uomini e Donne Smentisce Polemiche sulla Sua ...Arianna Meloni: Nuova Responsabile Segreteria Politica di Fratelli ...Ultime Blog

Deep in Shanxi with Rees | Shanxi Merchants

Deep Shanxi

Deep in Shanxi with Rees: Shanxi Merchants - TAIYUAN, China, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/

The Provincial People's Government of north China'sShanxi, produces an immersive experience TV Program to tell the Legendary Story of "Shanxi Merchants" of the Century.  '', was officially launched recently online globally. The program has six episodes, each of which lasts about seven minutes.  Through the experiential, immersive and ongoing exploration by Rees, a British "post-95" young man, the program goes Deep into Pingyao Ancient City, Qiao Family Compound and other historical sites to tell the legendary story of the century-old Shanxi Merchants and explore the meaning behind the Shanxi Merchants' exchange firms for ...
Deep in Shanxi with Rees: Small abacus, big ideas

To make their businesses work diligently at home and abroad, Jinshang merchants liked to carry their abacuses everywhere. The small abacus carried by merchants symbolizes not only their dedication to ...
