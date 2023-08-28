Deep in Shanxi with Rees: Shanxi Merchants (Di lunedì 28 agosto 2023) - TAIYUAN, China, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/
The Provincial People's Government of north China'sShanxi, produces an immersive experience TV Program to tell the Legendary Story of "Shanxi Merchants" of the Century. '', was officially launched recently online globally. The program has six episodes, each of which lasts about seven minutes. Through the experiential, immersive and ongoing exploration by Rees, a British "post-95" young man, the program goes Deep into Pingyao Ancient City, Qiao Family Compound and other historical sites to tell the legendary story of the century-old Shanxi Merchants and explore the meaning behind the Shanxi Merchants' exchange firms for ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
The Provincial People's Government of north China'sShanxi, produces an immersive experience TV Program to tell the Legendary Story of "Shanxi Merchants" of the Century. '', was officially launched recently online globally. The program has six episodes, each of which lasts about seven minutes. Through the experiential, immersive and ongoing exploration by Rees, a British "post-95" young man, the program goes Deep into Pingyao Ancient City, Qiao Family Compound and other historical sites to tell the legendary story of the century-old Shanxi Merchants and explore the meaning behind the Shanxi Merchants' exchange firms for ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Deep in Shanxi with Rees: Shanxi Merchants Lifestyleblog
Deep in Shanxi with Rees: Shanxi MerchantsTAIYUAN, China, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Provincial People's Government of north China'sShanxi, produces an immersive experience TV Program ...
Deep in Shanxi with Rees: Small abacus, big ideasTo make their businesses work diligently at home and abroad, Jinshang merchants liked to carry their abacuses everywhere. The small abacus carried by merchants symbolizes not only their dedication to ...
Deep ShanxiSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Deep Shanxi