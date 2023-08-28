AEW | Santana dice la sua sulla situazione Punk-Perry

(Di lunedì 28 agosto 2023) Nonostante l’enorme successo di All In, uno degli eventi più discussi nelle ultime ore, riguarda un fatto accaduto nel backstage. Com’è ormai noto, infatti, pare che vi sia stato un alterco fra CMe Jack; inoltre, durante l’accesa discussione, avrebbe anche minacciato di lasciare la AEW., anch’egli reduce da un match molto impegnativo a All In, ha detto la sua sull’incidente avvenuto nel backstage trramite un post sui social network, invitando i fan a concentrarsi sulle cose davvero importanti come, ad esempio, il successo senza precedenti dello show tenutosi al Wembley Stadium. Who gives a damn about who fought with who…Stop allowing that to drown out the fact that pro wrestling had one of the most amazing days EVER! Grow tf up.— Mike...

AEW: Dopo un anno si rivede Santana! Lui e Ortiz saranno al fianco del BCC nello Stadium Stampede match Zona Wrestling

Santana was part of Stadium Stampede at AEW All In, teaming with Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli & Ortiz in a loss to Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, Trent Beretta, Eddie Kingston, & Penta ...He announced that Orange Cassidy would defend his title not once but twice. The first defense is slated for AEW Dynamite, where Cassidy will square off against Stadium Stampede teammate Penta El Zero ...