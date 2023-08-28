Nuova mappa SUNSET in arrivo su VALORANT MSI - AMAZON Back to School: nuove offerte sui laptopLG: DUE NUOVI MONITOR PER I GAMER 4KIFA 2023: nuova lavasciuga LG DAYMARE: 1994 SANDCASTLE - LONELINESS (ft. Cristina Scabbia) I personaggi che ti aiuteranno in SWORD ART ONLINE Last RecollectionAumenti Assegni Pensione Settembre 2023: Cosa Cambia e Chi Ne ...Addio a Claudio Colmanet, Violinista e Direttore d'Orchestra: ...Cristian Forti di Uomini e Donne Smentisce Polemiche sulla Sua ...Arianna Meloni: Nuova Responsabile Segreteria Politica di Fratelli ...Ultime Blog

AEW | Santana dice la sua sulla situazione Punk-Perry

AEW Santana

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©

zazoom
Autore : zonawrestling Commenta
AEW: Santana dice la sua sulla situazione Punk-Perry (Di lunedì 28 agosto 2023) Nonostante l’enorme successo di All In, uno degli eventi più discussi nelle ultime ore, riguarda un fatto accaduto nel backstage. Com’è ormai noto, infatti, pare che vi sia stato un alterco fra CM Punk e Jack Perry; inoltre Punk, durante l’accesa discussione, avrebbe anche minacciato di lasciare la AEW. Santana, anch’egli reduce da un match molto impegnativo a All In, ha detto la sua sull’incidente avvenuto nel backstage trramite un post sui social network, invitando i fan a concentrarsi sulle cose davvero importanti come, ad esempio, il successo senza precedenti dello show tenutosi al Wembley Stadium. Who gives a damn about who fought with who…Stop allowing that to drown out the fact that pro wrestling had one of the most amazing days EVER! Grow tf up.— Mike Santana ...
Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising

AEW: Dopo un anno si rivede Santana! Lui e Ortiz saranno al fianco del BCC nello Stadium Stampede match  Zona Wrestling

Santana: Who Gives A Damn About Who Fought Who, Pro Wrestling Had One Of The Most Amazing Days Ever

Santana was part of Stadium Stampede at AEW All In, teaming with Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli & Ortiz in a loss to Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, Trent Beretta, Eddie Kingston, & Penta ...

Jon Moxley Gets Title Shot at AEW All Out

He announced that Orange Cassidy would defend his title not once but twice. The first defense is slated for AEW Dynamite, where Cassidy will square off against Stadium Stampede teammate Penta El Zero ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : AEW Santana
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : AEW Santana Santana dice sulla situazione Punk