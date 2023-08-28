Aumenti Assegni Pensione Settembre 2023: Cosa Cambia e Chi Ne ...Addio a Claudio Colmanet, Violinista e Direttore d'Orchestra: ...Cristian Forti di Uomini e Donne Smentisce Polemiche sulla Sua ...Arianna Meloni: Nuova Responsabile Segreteria Politica di Fratelli ...Maltempo Italia : Allerte, Inondazioni e Disagi in Diverse RegioniRistorante a Messina: Clienti Scappano Senza Pagare, Ma Tornano con ...Tragedia a Piedimonte San Germano: Donna Punita da Calabrone Muore ...Martina Pelosi Ritrovata Sana e Salva: Lieta Conferma dal Comune di ...Alessia Marcuzzi in Vacanza in Turchia con i Figli: Foto Spettacolari ...Inghiottita da una balena come Pinocchio: L'incredibile storia di ...Ultime Blog

3B Scientific acquires iNNOGING Medical

Scientific acquires

3B Scientific acquires iNNOGING Medical HAMBURG, Germany, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/

3B Scientific, a leading manufacturer and marketer of Medical simulation products and anatomical models for healthcare education, announces today that it has reached an agreement to acquire iNNOGING Medical. iNNOGING Medical has developed the pioneering cloud-based SaaS solution e Sono for ultrasound simulation that enables users to train and analyze ultrasound scans, anywhere, anytime using any internet-connected device on real-life scenarios as if the patient was right next to them. Led by CEO Adi Baruch and CTO Eliad Moshe, iNNOGING Medical was built by a highly experienced, innovative group of industry and tech leaders, with a shared vision of revolutionizing the way ultrasound image analysis is ...
3B Scientific acquires iNNOGING Medical

HAMBURG, Germany, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 3B Scientific, a leading manufacturer and marketer of medical simulation products and anatomical ...

