26th World Congress of the International Federation for the Surgery of Obesity and Metabolic Disorders IFSO - Obesity | bariatric surgery ' cuts' the risk of cancer | -25%

26th World

26th World Congress of the International Federation for the Surgery of Obesity and Metabolic Disorders (IFSO) - Obesity, bariatric surgery 'cuts' the risk of cancer: -25% (Di lunedì 28 agosto 2023) - NAPLES, Italy, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Losing weight with bariatric surgery can have a major impact on the risk of developing cancer. A study conducted by the University of Utah, Salt Lake City (USA), published in Obesity, has shown that patients with severe Obesity who undergo surgery have a 25% lower risk of developing cancers, including the non-Obesity related ones. Women have a 41% lower risk of developing Obesity-related cancers. cancer risk for male patients wasn't lower compared to non-surgical subjects. The study also ...
