Lsd e Fentanyl: quando le droghe diventano un'arma di distruzione Inside Over

Infamous (and now deceased) El Paso drug trafficker Jimmy Chagra’s son, 44-year-old Jamiel Alexander Chagra Nichols, was arrested for allegedly selling cocaine, fentanyl, and LSD. Some of his clients ...Fentanyl frequently makes headlines when it comes to the news, but it’s not always talked about - if at all - in the classroom. In a FOX 32 special report, Elizabeth Matthews takes a look at a new law ...