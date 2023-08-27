Immortals of Aveum Recensione Red Dead Redemption Recensione PS4Vendita della Storica Dimora di Christian De Sica e Silvia Verdone: ...Aggressione al Dam Bar: Barista di Cornuda vittima di attacco verbale ...Divano Letto, si impennano le vendite in ItaliaControesodo Estivo: Traffico e Prezzi della Benzina in Aumento, ...Guerra in Ucraina Giorno 549: Ultimi Sviluppi sulla Morte di ...Viaggio in Egitto un nuvo portale di viaggi in Egitto ha ottenuto un ...POKÉMON SLEEP FESTEGGIA I 10 MILIONI DI DOWNLOADDettagli Serie di qualificazione ai Mondiali 2023 Ultime Blog

Highlights Usyk-Dubois | Mondiale pesi massimi VIDEO

Highlights Usyk

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a sportface©

zazoom
Autore : sportface Commenta
Highlights Usyk-Dubois: Mondiale pesi massimi (VIDEO) (Di domenica 27 agosto 2023) Gli Highlights del match Mondiale tra Oleksandr Usyk e Daniel Dubois. In Polonia l’ucraino vince col brivido, dopo aver ricevuto un sospetto colpo basso che lo ha lasciato senza fiato al tappeto. Per l’arbitro è un colpo proibito, ma la decisione fa discutere l’entourage di Dubois. All’ottavo round Dubois va giù e nella ripresa successiva Usyk spedisce di nuovo al tappeto l’avversario, che non si rialza in tempo. Arriva la vittoria per ko tecnico per l’ucraino. SportFace.
Leggi su sportface
Advertising

Il record di Anthony Joshua: risultati, statistiche, titoli e highlights  DAZN

Daniel Dubois vs Oleksandr Usyk highlights: How to re-watch full fight for free

As the dust settles on another blockbuster heavyweight fight, boxing fans will be clambering to re-watch the event after its conclusion. Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois is being shown live on TNT ...

Oleksandr Usyk Says He's Ready to Fight Tyson Fury 'Tomorrow' After Daniel Dubois Win

It did not take long for Oleksandr Usyk to look towards his next fight after defeating Daniel Dubois. The Ukrainian fighter defeated the British Dubois in ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Highlights Usyk
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : Highlights Usyk Highlights Usyk Dubois Mondiale pesi