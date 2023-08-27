Highlights Usyk-Dubois: Mondiale pesi massimi (VIDEO) (Di domenica 27 agosto 2023) Gli Highlights del match Mondiale tra Oleksandr Usyk e Daniel Dubois. In Polonia l’ucraino vince col brivido, dopo aver ricevuto un sospetto colpo basso che lo ha lasciato senza fiato al tappeto. Per l’arbitro è un colpo proibito, ma la decisione fa discutere l’entourage di Dubois. All’ottavo round Dubois va giù e nella ripresa successiva Usyk spedisce di nuovo al tappeto l’avversario, che non si rialza in tempo. Arriva la vittoria per ko tecnico per l’ucraino. SportFace. Leggi su sportface
