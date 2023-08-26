SYSNAV Healthcare Announces EMA Primary Endpoint Qualification of Stride Velocity 95th Centile (SV95C) for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (Di sabato 26 agosto 2023) EMA opinion marks the first Qualification of a digital outcome measure for use as a Primary Endpoint in pivotal drug trials SV95C is an objective, real-world digital ambulation measure of top performance, informing more confident treatment decision-making and streamlining drug development, with potential to shorten trial durations or decrease enrollment requirement VERNON, France, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/
