Vendita della Storica Dimora di Christian De Sica e Silvia Verdone: ...Aggressione al Dam Bar: Barista di Cornuda vittima di attacco verbale ...Divano Letto, si impennano le vendite in ItaliaControesodo Estivo: Traffico e Prezzi della Benzina in Aumento, ...Guerra in Ucraina Giorno 549: Ultimi Sviluppi sulla Morte di ...Viaggio in Egitto un nuvo portale di viaggi in Egitto ha ottenuto un ...POKÉMON SLEEP FESTEGGIA I 10 MILIONI DI DOWNLOADDettagli Serie di qualificazione ai Mondiali 2023 Nuovo sistema di distintivi in NBA 2K24LG A IFA 2023 Ultime Blog

SYSNAV Healthcare Announces EMA Primary Endpoint Qualification of Stride Velocity 95th Centile SV95C for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

SYSNAV Healthcare

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Autore : liberoquotidiano Commenta
SYSNAV Healthcare Announces EMA Primary Endpoint Qualification of Stride Velocity 95th Centile (SV95C) for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (Di sabato 26 agosto 2023) EMA opinion marks the first Qualification of a digital outcome measure for use as a Primary Endpoint in pivotal drug trials SV95C is an objective, real-world digital ambulation measure of top performance, informing more confident treatment decision-making and streamlining drug development, with potential to shorten trial durations or decrease enrollment requirement  VERNON, France, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 SYSNAV Healthcare Announces that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) considers that for ambulant Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) patients four years of age and above, Stride Velocity 95th Centile (SV95C) qualifies as ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

SYSNAV Healthcare Announces EMA Primary Endpoint Qualification of Stride Velocity 95th Centile (SV95C) for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - - SYSNAV Healthcare announces that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) considers that for ambulant Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) patients four years of age and above, ...

SYSNAV Healthcare Announces EMA Primary Endpoint Qualification of Stride Velocity 95th Centile (SV95C) for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - - SYSNAV Healthcare announces that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) considers that for ambulant Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) patients four years of age and above, ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : SYSNAV Healthcare
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : SYSNAV Healthcare SYSNAV Healthcare Announces Primary Endpoint