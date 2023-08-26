LIVE Usyk-Dubois | Mondiale pesi massimi 2023 in DIRETTA | tra poco l’inizio del match!

(Di sabato 26 agosto 2023) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA22.40 Vince Berinchyk contro Yigit dopo ben 12 round. 22.35 Ultimo round per Denys Berinchyk vs. Anthony Yigit. Dopo sarà il momento divs. 21.50 Inizia l’ultimo match prima del main event, Denys Berinchyk vs. Anthony Yigit. 21.03 Hamzah Sheeraz mette ko Dmytro Myrtofanov al secondo round. Sheeraz stende Dmytro al suolo, l’arbitro interrompe il combattimento. 20.42 Si è appena disputato il match tra Fiodor Czerkaszyn vs. Anauel Ngamissengue, con quest’ultimo vincitore sulla distanza di 8 round. Dovrebbero ancora mancare circa 3 incontri al main event. 20.40 Buonasera e benvenuti alladi. Buongiorno amici di OA Sport e benvenuti allatestuale ...

OLEKSANDRvs DANIEL DUBOIS dalle ore 19 di sabato 26 agosto,in pay - per - view su Sky Primafila - Codice di acquisto 888111 canale Sky Sport 259 - disponibile anche on demand repliche (...Nel talk Steve Bunce on 5Boxing, il pugile inglese si è così espresso su questa possibilità, considerando le difficoltà di organizzazione del match tra il connazionale e: "Dopo le ...OLEKSANDRvs DANIEL DUBOIS dalle ore 19 di sabato 26 agosto,in pay - per - view su Sky Primafila - Codice di acquisto 888111 canale Sky Sport 259 - disponibile anche on demand repliche (...

LIVE Usyk-Dubois, Mondiale pesi massimi 2023 in DIRETTA: l'ucraino difende il titolo contro l'imbattuto britannico OA Sport

Daniel Dubois will attempt to pull off a huge boxing upset tonight as he takes on Oleksandr Usyk in Poland for his first heavyweight world title fight. The Ukrainian will have the backing of all of ...Oleksandr Usyk will defend his IBF, WBA, and WBO heavyweight titles against Daniel Dubois in Wroclaw on Saturday. – Dubois earned his shot as a mandatory challenger after winning the WBA’s ‘regular’ ...