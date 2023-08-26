Immortals of Aveum Recensione Red Dead Redemption Recensione PS4Vendita della Storica Dimora di Christian De Sica e Silvia Verdone: ...Aggressione al Dam Bar: Barista di Cornuda vittima di attacco verbale ...Divano Letto, si impennano le vendite in ItaliaControesodo Estivo: Traffico e Prezzi della Benzina in Aumento, ...Guerra in Ucraina Giorno 549: Ultimi Sviluppi sulla Morte di ...Viaggio in Egitto un nuvo portale di viaggi in Egitto ha ottenuto un ...POKÉMON SLEEP FESTEGGIA I 10 MILIONI DI DOWNLOADDettagli Serie di qualificazione ai Mondiali 2023 Ultime Blog

LIVE Usyk-Dubois | Mondiale pesi massimi 2023 in DIRETTA | tra poco l’inizio del match!

LIVE Usyk

LIVE Usyk-Dubois, Mondiale pesi massimi 2023 in DIRETTA: tra poco l’inizio del match! (Di sabato 26 agosto 2023) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE 22.40 Vince Berinchyk contro Yigit dopo ben 12 round. 22.35 Ultimo round per Denys Berinchyk vs. Anthony Yigit. Dopo sarà il momento di Usyk vs Dubois. 21.50 Inizia l’ultimo match prima del main event, Denys Berinchyk vs. Anthony Yigit. 21.03 Hamzah Sheeraz mette ko Dmytro Myrtofanov al secondo round. Sheeraz stende Dmytro al suolo, l’arbitro interrompe il combattimento. 20.42 Si è appena disputato il match tra Fiodor Czerkaszyn vs. Anauel Ngamissengue, con quest’ultimo vincitore sulla distanza di 8 round. Dovrebbero ancora mancare circa 3 incontri al main event. 20.40 Buonasera e benvenuti alla DIRETTA di Usyk-Dubois. Buongiorno amici di OA Sport e benvenuti alla DIRETTA LIVE testuale ...
