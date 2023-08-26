Ivy Snitzer, la controfigura di Gwyneth Paltrow in Amore a prima svista, è «quasi morta» di denutrizione (Di sabato 26 agosto 2023) In una recente intervista al Guardian, Ivy Snitzer ricorda che nel suo momento più buio, negli anni successivi all’uscita della commedia, «ero così magra che mi si vedevano i denti attraverso la faccia e avevo tutta la pelle grigia»Leggi su vanityfair
Advertising
Ivy Snitzer, la controfigura di Gwyneth Paltrow in Amore a prima svista, è «quasi morta» di denutrizione Vanity Fair Italia
Company apologizes for data issue affecting names of some Saskatchewan LGBTQ studentsShallow Hal' led to dark times for women who played Gwyneth Paltrow's body double Ivy Snitzer is sharing how appearing in 'Shallow Hal' led to some dark days for her. New surveillance footage has ...
Gwyneth Paltrow's 'Shallow Hal' body double: 'I hated my body' after filmingIvy Snitzer, Gwyneth Paltrow's body double in "Shallow Hal," underwent weight-loss surgery that led to serious complications after the controversial 2001 film.
Ivy SnitzerSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Ivy Snitzer