Ivy Snitzer | la controfigura di Gwyneth Paltrow in Amore a prima svista | è «quasi morta» di denutrizione

Ivy Snitzer

Ivy Snitzer, la controfigura di Gwyneth Paltrow in Amore a prima svista, è «quasi morta» di denutrizione (Di sabato 26 agosto 2023) In una recente intervista al Guardian, Ivy Snitzer ricorda che nel suo momento più buio, negli anni successivi all’uscita della commedia, «ero così magra che mi si vedevano i denti attraverso la faccia e avevo tutta la pelle grigia»
Shallow Hal' led to dark times for women who played Gwyneth Paltrow's body double Ivy Snitzer is sharing how appearing in 'Shallow Hal' led to some dark days for her. New surveillance footage has ...

Ivy Snitzer, Gwyneth Paltrow's body double in "Shallow Hal," underwent weight-loss surgery that led to serious complications after the controversial 2001 film.
