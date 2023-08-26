Dundee vs Hearts – probabili formazioni (Di sabato 26 agosto 2023) Il Dundee continuerà a cercare la prima vittoria della Scottish Premiership 2023-24 domenica 27 agosto, quando ospiterà l’Hearts. Gli ospiti hanno iniziato bene la campagna con una vittoria e un pareggio, ma tre punti questo fine settimana potrebbero potenzialmente portarli in testa alla classifica. Il calcio di inizio di Dundee vs Hearts è previsto alle 16 Anteprima della partita Dundee vs Hearts a che punto sono le due squadre Dundee Dopo aver iniziato la nuova stagione con un pareggio contro il Motherwell, il Dundee non è stato in grado di dare seguito alla vittoria quando ha affrontato il St Mirren. I Buddies si sono portati subito in vantaggio grazie a un autogol di Joe Shaughnessy e anche se Josh Mulligan è andato a segno per il ...Leggi su sport.periodicodaily
Hearts predicted XI v Dundee as four changes made from PAOK and bold calls madeThe Japanese winger should be fresh after playing only a few minutes of Thursday’s European tie as a substitute. His pace on the wide Dens Park pitch could be an asset to Hearts as they look for three ...
Supporter Information: Dundee vs HeartsSupporters attending Hearts’ cinch Premiership match against Dundee at Dens Park on Sunday should read the following information. Hearts’ allocation is sold out. Supporters who do not have a ticket ...
