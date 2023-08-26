Brentford-Crystal Palace (sabato 26 agosto 2023 ore 16:00): formazioni ufficiali, quote, pronostici (Di sabato 26 agosto 2023) Il Brentford è alla terza stagione in Premier League dopo la storica promozione attesa per 74 anni. Dopo un tredicesimo e un nono posto le Bees cercano di consolidare la loro presenza nella massima serie anche senza il bomber Ivan Toney, squalificato per otto mesi e dunque fuori fino a gennaio. I quattro derby giocati InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici Leggi su infobetting
Premier League LIVE: alle 13.30 c'è il Tottenham. Poi Arsenal, Man United e De ZerbiAlla stessa ora l'ambizioso Brentford ospita il Crystal Palace, l'Everton attende il Wolverhampton e il Nottingham Forest fa visita al Manchester United. Chiude il sabato il Brighton capolista, di ...
CM Scommesse: Milan - Torino a 1, Brighton certezza in PremierLE NOSTRE SCOMMESSE Milan - Torino 1 (1,65) Verona - Roma primo tempo/finale 2/2 (2,85) Brighton - West Ham 1 (1,50) Brentford - Crystal Palace 1 (2,15) Quaterna da 15,1 volte la posta
Le partite di oggi, sabato 26 agosto 2023 - Calciomagazine...00 Rotherham - Leicester 16:00 Southampton - QPR 16:00 West Brom - Middlesbrough 16:00 INGHILTERRA PREMIER LEAGUE Bournemouth - Tottenham 13:30 Arsenal - Fulham 16:00 Brentford - Crystal Palace 16:00 ...
