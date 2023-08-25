Zhiyi Biotech Announced First Subject Dosed in the U.S. Phase 1 clinical Trial of SK10, in Development for Treatment of Chemotherapy-induced Diarrhea (Di venerdì 25 agosto 2023) - GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/
On August 23rd 2023, Zhiyi Biotech Announced that the First three Subjects have been Dosed in the U.S. Phase 1 clinical Trial of SK10, an innovative heat-killed Bacteroides fragilis product developed by Zhiyi Biotech for Chemotherapy-induced Diarrhea (CID). The U.S. Phase 1 Trial is a First-in-Human study of SK10, designed as a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, sequential dose-escalation study to evaluate the safety and tolerability of SK10 in healthy adult Subjects.
On August 23rd 2023, Zhiyi Biotech announced that the first three subjects have been dosed in the U.S. Phase 1 clinical trial of SK10, an innovative
