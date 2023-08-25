LG A IFA 2023 MAX VERSTAPPEN SFIDA A BATTERE IL SUO GIRO VELOCE IN F1 23Reami Hardcore di WoW Era Classic disponibileGTA Online: caos su due ruote e bonus stabilimenti di Centauri e ...ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON È ORA DISPONIBILEFortnite - Khaby Lame debutta nel Capitolo 4, Stagione 4: “Ultima ...Veeam: le aziende devono imparare a convivere con il ransomwareJohnny | Announcement Trailer | Guilty Gear -Strive- Turista indignato: Minori usati come attrazione in resort egizianoTragedia a Baunei: Giovane di Nuoro Morta per Albero Caduto a Cala ...Ultime Blog

Zhiyi Biotech Announced First Subject Dosed in the U.S. Phase 1 clinical Trial of SK10, in Development for Treatment of Chemotherapy-induced Diarrhea (Di venerdì 25 agosto 2023) - GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/

On August 23rd 2023, Zhiyi Biotech Announced that the First three Subjects have been Dosed in the U.S. Phase 1 clinical Trial of SK10, an innovative heat-killed Bacteroides fragilis product developed by Zhiyi Biotech for Chemotherapy-induced Diarrhea (CID). The U.S. Phase 1 Trial is a First-in-Human study of SK10, designed as a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, sequential dose-escalation study to evaluate the safety and tolerability of SK10 in healthy adult Subjects. The ...
