Vechain and SingularityNet Combine Blockchain + AI To Drive Sustainability and Build Advanced Enterprise-Grade Tools

Vechain and SingularityNet Combine Blockchain + AI To Drive Sustainability and Build Advanced Enterprise-Grade Tools (Di venerdì 25 agosto 2023) - SAN MARINO, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Vechain and SingularityNet, industry leaders in Blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI) respectively, are thrilled to announce their strategic collaboration. This partnering of technical giants unites powerful emerging technologies with the potential to radically change how the global economy operates, offering powerful Enterprise-Grade Tools to tackle challenges in the field of Sustainability and traditional businesses. In particular, the alliance holds great promise for Vechain's ambitions with Boston Consulting Group, partners, collaborating on Building 'ecosystems' wherein individuals and businesses are incentivised to act sustainably. SingularityNet's AI ...
