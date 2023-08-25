The Last of Us | il regista è aperto ad eventuali spin-off della serie HBO

(Di venerdì 25 agosto 2023) Ile co-sceneggiatoreCraig Mazin non ha escluso la possibilità di esplorare il mondo narrativo con degli-off. Craig Mazin, co-e co-sceneggiatore di Theof Us per HBO, si è dettoall'arrivo di-offtratta dal videogame Playstation, anche se al momento è pienamente concentrato sulle prossime stagioni. Parlando con The Wrap, Mazin ha dichiarato di essere favorevole agli-off "in linea di principio" e, sebbene non ne abbia discusso con Neil Druckmann, ritiene che anche il suo co-creatore "sarebbe interessato". " Non ne abbiamo parlato in modo specifico perché siamo molto concentrati sulla narrazione principale. Non ...

While much ofrest ofindustrialized world has become more secular overhalf - century,United States has appeared to be an exception. - - Politicians still end their speeches with 'God bless America.' At least until recently, more Americans believed in...Star Wars Jedi: Survivor , Cyberpunk 2077 eof Us per PC sono solo alcuni dei videogiochi usciti negli ultimi anni in versione beta con l'assoluto bisogno di patch correttive. I tempi in ...Dance (Bang Pow Zoom AndWhole Nine) 11. Don't Say U Love Me Tutte le tracce sono inedite VAULT III 1. Get Blue 2. Tip O' My Tongue 3.Voice 4. Trouble 5. Alice ...

The Last of Us: Craig Mazin sullo sciopero "Anche le troupe soffrono" | TV BadTaste.it Cinema

With colourful parades, extravagant costumes and heaps of culture, Carnival events are attended by millions around the world."What a f--king s---y way of telling us," wrote a 'Nancy Drew' producer to the show's fans. "You all deserved a proper ending." ...