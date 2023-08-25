LG A IFA 2023 MAX VERSTAPPEN SFIDA A BATTERE IL SUO GIRO VELOCE IN F1 23Reami Hardcore di WoW Era Classic disponibileGTA Online: caos su due ruote e bonus stabilimenti di Centauri e ...ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON È ORA DISPONIBILEFortnite - Khaby Lame debutta nel Capitolo 4, Stagione 4: “Ultima ...Veeam: le aziende devono imparare a convivere con il ransomwareJohnny | Announcement Trailer | Guilty Gear -Strive- Turista indignato: Minori usati come attrazione in resort egizianoTragedia a Baunei: Giovane di Nuoro Morta per Albero Caduto a Cala ...Ultime Blog

The Last of Us | il regista è aperto ad eventuali spin-off della serie HBO

The Last

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a movieplayer©

zazoom
Autore : movieplayer Commenta
The Last of Us: il regista è aperto ad eventuali spin-off della serie HBO (Di venerdì 25 agosto 2023) Il regista e co-sceneggiatore della serie Craig Mazin non ha escluso la possibilità di esplorare il mondo narrativo con degli spin-off. Craig Mazin, co-regista e co-sceneggiatore di The Last of Us per HBO, si è detto aperto all'arrivo di eventuali spin-off della serie tratta dal videogame Playstation, anche se al momento è pienamente concentrato sulle prossime stagioni. Parlando con The Wrap, Mazin ha dichiarato di essere favorevole agli spin-off "in linea di principio" e, sebbene non ne abbia discusso con Neil Druckmann, ritiene che anche il suo co-creatore "sarebbe interessato". " Non ne abbiamo parlato in modo specifico perché siamo molto concentrati sulla narrazione principale. Non ...
Leggi su movieplayer
Advertising

Stati Uniti: America Is Losing Religious Faith

While much of the rest of the industrialized world has become more secular over the last half - century, the United States has appeared to be an exception. - - Politicians still end their speeches with 'God bless America.' At least until recently, more Americans believed in the ...

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum. Ricostruzione di una delusione totale

  Star Wars Jedi: Survivor , Cyberpunk 2077 e The Last of Us per PC sono solo alcuni dei videogiochi usciti negli ultimi anni in versione beta con l'assoluto bisogno di patch correttive. I tempi in ...

√ Prince: torna 'Diamonds and pearls' con brani e clip live inediti

    The Last Dance (Bang Pow Zoom And The Whole Nine) 11.    Don't Say U Love Me Tutte le tracce sono inedite VAULT III 1.    Get Blue 2.    Tip O' My Tongue 3.    The Voice 4.    Trouble 5.    Alice ...

The Last of Us: Craig Mazin sullo sciopero "Anche le troupe soffrono" | TV  BadTaste.it Cinema

From Rio to London: The world's greatest and most extravagant carnivals revealed

With colourful parades, extravagant costumes and heaps of culture, Carnival events are attended by millions around the world.

‘Nancy Drew’ Producer Slams The CW for Sudden Cancellation: “They Suck”

"What a f--king s---y way of telling us," wrote a 'Nancy Drew' producer to the show's fans. "You all deserved a proper ending." ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : The Last
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : The Last Last regista aperto eventuali spin