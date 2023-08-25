... Ajax 59; PSV Eindhoven 59; AZ Alkmaar 54; Twente 51; Sparta Rotterdam 49; Utrecht 42; Heerenveen 38;Waalwijk eNijmegen 35; Fortuna Sittard 32: Go Ahead Eagles 30; Vitesse e Volendam 27; ...... Ajax 59; PSV Eindhoven 59; AZ Alkmaar 54; Twente 51; Sparta Rotterdam 49; Utrecht 42; Heerenveen 38;Waalwijk eNijmegen 35; Fortuna Sittard 32: Go Ahead Eagles 30; Vitesse e Volendam 27; ...

NEC-RKC Waalwijk (sabato 26 agosto 2023 ore 18:45): formazioni ufficiali, quote, pronostici Infobetting

Sports Mole previews Saturday's Eredivisie clash between NEC and RKC Waalwijk, including predictions, team news and possible lineups. NEC take on RKC Waalwijk at the Goffertstadion on Saturday evening ...AZ Alkmaar head a bunch of four clubs at the top of the Eredivisie after Vangelis Pavlidis’s double strike helped them turn around a 1-0 deficit against RKC Waalwijk. Michiel Kramer put the Brabant ...