NEC-RKC Waalwijk sabato 26 agosto 2023 ore 18 | 45 | formazioni | quote | pronostici

Autore : infobetting Commenta
NEC-RKC Waalwijk (sabato 26 agosto 2023 ore 18:45): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di venerdì 25 agosto 2023) NEC e RKC Waalwijk hanno zero punti in classifica dunque sabato sera almeno una delle due squadre si sarà sbloccata. Ci hanno sorpreso, in negativo, i padroni di casa, per i quali avevamo speso parole di incoraggiamento. Invece, con un calendario abbordabile che prevedeva Excelsior Rotterdam ed Heracles Almelo nelle prime due giornate il NEC InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici
... Ajax 59; PSV Eindhoven 59; AZ Alkmaar 54; Twente 51; Sparta Rotterdam 49; Utrecht 42; Heerenveen 38; RKC Waalwijk e NEC Nijmegen 35; Fortuna Sittard 32: Go Ahead Eagles 30; Vitesse e Volendam 27; ...

NEC-RKC Waalwijk (sabato 26 agosto 2023 ore 18:45): formazioni, quote, pronostici  Infobetting

Four clubs share Eredivisie lead as Feyenoord drop points again

AZ Alkmaar head a bunch of four clubs at the top of the Eredivisie after Vangelis Pavlidis’s double strike helped them turn around a 1-0 deficit against RKC Waalwijk. Michiel Kramer put the Brabant ...

