Infosys Welcomes Tennis World No.1 Iga ?wi?tek as Global Brand Ambassador to Promote Infosys' Digital Innovation and Inspire Women Around the World (Di venerdì 25 agosto 2023) - BENGALURU, India and WARSAW, Poland, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a Global leader in next-generation Digital services and consulting, today announced a multi-year partnership with Women's Tennis World No.1 Iga ?wi?tek. The 22-year-old is already a four-time Grand Slam Champion and one of the most dominant forces in the Women's game today, who has been ranked World No. 1 since April 22, for a record 70 consecutive weeks. She has bettered her skills and capabilities in the face of every new challenge to rise to the top. Businesses and individuals seeking to navigate their next can draw inspiration from how she has steadily evolved to become a ...
