Huawei and Ericsson Sign Long-Term Patent Cross-Licensing Agreement

Huawei and

Huawei and Ericsson Sign Long-Term Patent Cross-Licensing Agreement (Di venerdì 25 agosto 2023) - SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Huawei and Ericsson have Signed a Long-Term global Patent Cross-Licensing Agreement that covers Patents essential to a wide range of standards such as 3GPP, ITU, IEEE, and IETF standards for 3G, 4G, and 5G cellular technologies. The Agreement covers the companies' respective sales of network infrastructure and consumer devices, granting both parties global access to each other's Patented, standardized technologies. "We are delighted to reach a Long-Term global Cross-Licensing Agreement with Ericsson," said Alan Fan, Head of ...
