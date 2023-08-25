Turista indignato: Minori usati come attrazione in resort egizianoTragedia a Baunei: Giovane di Nuoro Morta per Albero Caduto a Cala ...Donald Trump Arrestato: Cospirazione e Racketeering nella Georgia del ...PlayStation Portal verrà lanciato nel corso dell’anno GeForce NOW alla Gamescom 23Kobe Bryant in NBA 2K24 con MAMBA MOMENTSPrevisioni Meteo, Cambiamenti Meteorologici Estivi: Dal Caldo ...Scontrino Diventa Palcoscenico di Polemiche: Il Caso della Domanda ...Elisa Claps, Riapertura Chiesa Santissima Trinità a Potenza: Una ...Tragedia sul Dent de Morcles: Base Jumper Disperso Trovato senza VitaUltime Blog

ES YEN COFFEE - Thailand' s Soft Power Brew | a Must-Try Thai-Style Iced Espresso Creation

YEN COFFEE

"ES YEN COFFEE" - Thailand's Soft Power Brew, a Must-Try Thai-Style Iced Espresso Creation (Di venerdì 25 agosto 2023) - BANGKOK, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/

"ES YEN COFFEE," the Thai-Style Iced Espresso, is a Must-try COFFEE speciality which embodies Thailand's newfound Soft Power, infusing sweetness and aroma into the iconic Amazing Thailand campaign. The global spotlight fell on ES YEN when Korean popstar Jung Yong-Hwa shared an image of himself sipping the Brew before departing Thailand, kindling an international craving for this extraordinary Creation among travellers. Crafted by Soradech Chirawitchalert, the winner of the World ES YEN Championship 2023, ES YEN COFFEE marries the boldness of ...
