Comviva recognized as the APAC 'Digital Marketing Company of the Year' by Frost & Sullivan (Di venerdì 25 agosto 2023) - NEW DELHI, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Comviva, the global leader in customer experience and data monetization solutions, announced today that it has been conferred with Frost &; Sullivan's 'Digital Marketing Company of theYear' award for the Asia-Pacific region. Each Year, Frost &; Sullivan presents a 'Company of the Year' award to the organization that demonstrates pathbreaking technology excellence and customer centricity. The award recognizes technology innovation and the resulting leadership in delivering differentiated customer experience and lifetime value. Frost &; Sullivan ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
