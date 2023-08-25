Brentford-Crystal Palace (sabato 26 agosto 2023 ore 16:00): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di venerdì 25 agosto 2023) Il Brentford è alla terza stagione in Premier League dopo la storica promozione attesa per 74 anni. Dopo un tredicesimo e un nono posto le Bees cercano di consolidare la loro presenza nella massima serie anche senza il bomber Ivan Toney, squalificato per otto mesi e dunque fuori fino a gennaio. I quattro derby giocati InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici Leggi su infobetting
Oppo previewCrystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson: “We’re fully aware of Brentford’s strengths. We know what a good team they are. We are, like everyone else, very appreciative of everything that Thomas Frank has ...
Hodgson thinks ‘trump card’ Brentford boss Frank should be ‘proud’ for ‘shrugging off’ Toney lossCrystal Palace boss Hodgson has waxed lyrical about Brentford head coach Frank, who should be "proud" of the work he has done with the Bees readfullarticle ...
