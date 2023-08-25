AEW: Jeff Hardy non potrà prendere parte ad All In (Di venerdì 25 agosto 2023) All In London è ormai alle porte ma, sfortunatamente, tanti talenti non potranno prendervi parte e, fra questi, vi è anche Jeff Hardy. Niente più Captain Insano? Sebbene non fosse stato annunciato alcun match, erano precedentemente emersi alcuni dettagli su un match che avrebbe coinvolto Paul Wight il quale, per l’occasione, avrebbe indossato i panni di Captain Insano. Sean Sapp ha, infatti, reso noto che si era realmente parlato di un match in cui Matt e Jeff Hardy, a fianco proprio di Captain Insano, avrebbero affrontato Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett e Satnam Singh. Tuttavia, sono emerse delle complicazioni, poiché Jeff Hardy non ha potuto ottenere il visto d’ingresso nel Regno Unito a causa di precedenti problemi legali, e anche Satnam Singh ...Leggi su zonawrestling
