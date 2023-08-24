Xinhua Silk Road: N. China's Arxan welcomes global tourists to experience natural beauty (Di giovedì 24 agosto 2023) BEIJING, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/
The 2023 China (Arxan) Tourism Conference will be held from September 2 to 3 in Arxan, Xing'an League in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, welcoming tourists from home and abRoad to join and indulge in the beautiful natural scenery of Arxan, according to information released by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism at a press conference held on Monday. Arxan is situated in the southwestern part of the middle section of the Greater Khingan Range, China's largest virgin forest. Bestowed with rich natural resources, such as forests, hot springs, and beautiful snow, the city has emerged as a popular tourist destination. The 2023 China ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
The 2023 China (Arxan) Tourism Conference will be held from September 2 to 3 in Arxan, Xing'an League in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, welcoming tourists from home and abRoad to join and indulge in the beautiful natural scenery of Arxan, according to information released by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism at a press conference held on Monday. Arxan is situated in the southwestern part of the middle section of the Greater Khingan Range, China's largest virgin forest. Bestowed with rich natural resources, such as forests, hot springs, and beautiful snow, the city has emerged as a popular tourist destination. The 2023 China ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Xinhua Silk Road : Organic agriculture forum kicks off in N. China's Datong to promote high-quality agricultural development
Xinhua Silk Road : 2023 China-SCO International Logistics Round Table held in Lianyungang to deepen interconnectivity among SCO countries
Xinhua Silk Road : Dehua porcelain international exhibition tour kicks off in Beijing - showing Chinese ceramics culture to world
Xinhua Silk Road : Dehua porcelain international exhibition tour kicks off in Beijing - showing Chinese ceramics culture to world
Xinhua Silk Road : Chinese Baijiu producer Wuliangye initiates Harmony and Beauty Global Tour in Paris - France
Xinhua Silk Road : Summer tourism market in SW. China's Lijiang heats up with innovative products
Xinhua Silk Road: Organic agriculture forum kicks off in N. China's Datong to promote high - quality agricultural developmentOriginal link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/335725.html Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2192160/image.jpg View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/xinhua - silk - ...
Xinhua Silk Road: Summer Music Festival ignites artistic passion in China's ice cityOriginal link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/335714.html Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2192027/image.jpg View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/xinhua - silk - ...
Xinhua Silk Road: 2023 China - SCO International Logistics Round Table held in Lianyungang to deepen interconnectivity among SCO countriesOriginal link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/335667.html Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2189048/1.jpg View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/xinhua - silk - road -...
Restituita alla cittadinanza villa comunale Realmonte(AG) siciliareport.it
Xinhua Silk Road: N. China's Arxan welcomes global tourists to experience natural beautyBEIJING, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 China (Arxan) Tourism Conference will be held from September 2 to 3 in Arxan, Xing'an League in north ...
China-Central Asia natural gas pipeline fostering a shared futureURUMQI/ASHGABAT, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) -- Modiarov Behzod woke up at around 6 a.m. and ... infrastructure interconnection between China and Central Asian countries. NEW SILK ROAD OF ENERGY On Dec. 14, 2009 ...
Xinhua SilkSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Xinhua Silk