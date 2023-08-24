Previsioni Meteo, Cambiamenti Meteorologici Estivi: Dal Caldo ...Scontrino Diventa Palcoscenico di Polemiche: Il Caso della Domanda ...Elisa Claps, Riapertura Chiesa Santissima Trinità a Potenza: Una ...Tragedia sul Dent de Morcles: Base Jumper Disperso Trovato senza VitaRagazza ricoperta di cioccolato : Polemica Buffet Dolci con ...Bimbo di 2 anni trovato senza vita nel lettino a Lana: Indagini in ...NACON: ANNUNCI E NOVITÀ ALLA GAMESCOM 2023Tutte le novità dallo showcase di Level Infinite “INTO THE INFINITE” Nuovo trailer per Jumanji: Avventure SelvaggeDune: Spice Wars - un nuovo Trailer dalla GamescomUltime Blog

Xinhua Silk Road | N China' s Arxan welcomes global tourists to experience natural beauty

Xinhua Silk

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Autore : liberoquotidiano Commenta
Xinhua Silk Road: N. China's Arxan welcomes global tourists to experience natural beauty (Di giovedì 24 agosto 2023) BEIJING, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/

The 2023 China (Arxan) Tourism Conference will be held from September 2 to 3 in Arxan, Xing'an League in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, welcoming tourists from home and abRoad to join and indulge in the beautiful natural scenery of Arxan, according to information released by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism at a press conference held on Monday. Arxan is situated in the southwestern part of the middle section of the Greater Khingan Range, China's largest virgin forest. Bestowed with rich natural resources, such as forests, hot springs, and beautiful snow, the city has emerged as a popular tourist destination. The 2023 China ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Xinhua Silk Road: Organic agriculture forum kicks off in N. China's Datong to promote high - quality agricultural development

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/335725.html Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2192160/image.jpg View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/xinhua - silk - ...

Xinhua Silk Road: Summer Music Festival ignites artistic passion in China's ice city

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/335714.html Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2192027/image.jpg View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/xinhua - silk - ...

Xinhua Silk Road: 2023 China - SCO International Logistics Round Table held in Lianyungang to deepen interconnectivity among SCO countries

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/335667.html Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2189048/1.jpg View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/xinhua - silk - road -...

Restituita alla cittadinanza villa comunale Realmonte(AG)  siciliareport.it

Xinhua Silk Road: N. China's Arxan welcomes global tourists to experience natural beauty

BEIJING, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 China (Arxan) Tourism Conference will be held from September 2 to 3 in Arxan, Xing'an League in north ...

China-Central Asia natural gas pipeline fostering a shared future

URUMQI/ASHGABAT, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) -- Modiarov Behzod woke up at around 6 a.m. and ... infrastructure interconnection between China and Central Asian countries. NEW SILK ROAD OF ENERGY On Dec. 14, 2009 ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Xinhua Silk
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : Xinhua Silk Xinhua Silk Road China Arxan