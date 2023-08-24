Westlands Advisory's 'Industrial Cybersecurity Outlook 2023-2030' Hails TXOne Networks' Solution for IT/OT Network Protection (Di giovedì 24 agosto 2023) - Report rates TXOne Networks highest for strategic direction, singling out company's Cyber-Physical System Detection and Response (CPSDR) for novel approach to safeguarding operational stability EINDHOVEN, Netherlands and TAIPEI, Taiwan, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/
TXOne Networks, a leader in Industrial Cybersecurity, announced that its Solution was rated highest by Westlands Advisory for strategic direction among the IT/OT Network Protection Platforms evaluated by the leading OT security industry analysis and strategy firm for its latest market-research report. "TXOne has a strong product roadmap with a number of significant ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
OT Security, TXOne Networks emerge vincente nel report di ... Industry4Business
Westlands Advisory's 'Industrial Cybersecurity Outlook 2023-2030' Hails TXOne Networks' Solution for IT/OT Network Protection"TXOne has a strong product roadmap with a number of significant releases planned over the next 12 months," reads Westlands Advisory's "Industrial Cybersecurity Outlook 2023-2030" report. "The most ...
Westlands Advisory plaude TXOne Networks per la protezione delle reti IT/OTCyber-Physical System Detection and Response (CPSDR) come approccio innovativo per la salvaguardia della stabilità delle operation ...
