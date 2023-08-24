PlayStation Portal verrà lanciato nel corso dell’anno GeForce NOW alla Gamescom 23Kobe Bryant in NBA 2K24 con MAMBA MOMENTSPrevisioni Meteo, Cambiamenti Meteorologici Estivi: Dal Caldo ...Scontrino Diventa Palcoscenico di Polemiche: Il Caso della Domanda ...Elisa Claps, Riapertura Chiesa Santissima Trinità a Potenza: Una ...Tragedia sul Dent de Morcles: Base Jumper Disperso Trovato senza VitaRagazza ricoperta di cioccolato : Polemica Buffet Dolci con ...Bimbo di 2 anni trovato senza vita nel lettino a Lana: Indagini in ...NACON: ANNUNCI E NOVITÀ ALLA GAMESCOM 2023Ultime Blog

Westlands Advisory' s ' Industrial Cybersecurity Outlook 2023-2030' Hails TXOne Networks' Solution for IT OT Network Protection

Westlands Advisory's 'Industrial Cybersecurity Outlook 2023-2030' Hails TXOne Networks' Solution for IT/OT Network Protection (Di giovedì 24 agosto 2023) - Report rates TXOne Networks highest for strategic direction, singling out company's Cyber-Physical System Detection and Response (CPSDR) for novel approach to safeguarding operational stability EINDHOVEN, Netherlands and TAIPEI, Taiwan, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 TXOne Networks, a leader in Industrial Cybersecurity, announced that its Solution was rated highest by Westlands Advisory for strategic direction among the IT/OT Network Protection Platforms evaluated by the leading OT security industry analysis and strategy firm for its latest market-research report. "TXOne has a strong product roadmap with a number of significant ...
"TXOne has a strong product roadmap with a number of significant releases planned over the next 12 months," reads Westlands Advisory's "Industrial Cybersecurity Outlook 2023-2030" report. "The most ...

