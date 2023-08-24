Previsioni Meteo, Cambiamenti Meteorologici Estivi: Dal Caldo ...Scontrino Diventa Palcoscenico di Polemiche: Il Caso della Domanda ...Elisa Claps, Riapertura Chiesa Santissima Trinità a Potenza: Una ...Tragedia sul Dent de Morcles: Base Jumper Disperso Trovato senza VitaRagazza ricoperta di cioccolato : Polemica Buffet Dolci con ...Bimbo di 2 anni trovato senza vita nel lettino a Lana: Indagini in ...NACON: ANNUNCI E NOVITÀ ALLA GAMESCOM 2023Tutte le novità dallo showcase di Level Infinite “INTO THE INFINITE” Nuovo trailer per Jumanji: Avventure SelvaggeDune: Spice Wars - un nuovo Trailer dalla GamescomUltime Blog

Speed | Art | and NFTs Converge | Bybit and Oracle Red Bull Racing’s Velocity Series Collaboration

Speed Art

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a sbircialanotizia©

zazoom
Autore : sbircialanotizia Commenta
Speed, Art, and NFTs Converge: Bybit and Oracle Red Bull Racing’s Velocity Series Collaboration (Di giovedì 24 agosto 2023) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – Media OutReach – 24 August 2023 – The world’s third most visited cryptocurrency exchange, Bybit, is proud to announce the highly-anticipated NFT release by Rik Oostenbroek for the Velocity Series, a Web3 Collaboration between Bybit, Oracle Red Bull Racing, and top digital artists. On Aug. 24, Dutch artist Rik Oostenbroek will release two NFT collections for the Velocity Series, including an exclusive NFT collection only available for purchase by Velocity Pass NFT holders, and a limited edition exclusively gifted to Velocity Pass holders. “Momentum” will be available for sale to Velocity Pass holders via a Dutch auction. Marking Rik’s debut in the realm ...
Leggi su sbircialanotizia
Advertising

IP Pathways Acquires Netsolus to Expand Presence in Kansas City Region

IP Pathways will continue to offer state - of - the - art cloud and managed services to companies ...IT landscape and specializes in providing tailored technology solutions that enable business speed ...

Wood's Art: la Riserva Bianca di Limone ospita il contest italiano di sculture di legno con motosega

Informazioni pratiche 25 agosto dalle ore 18.30 alle ore 20 Speed Carving allo Chalet La Grogia Tema dello speed carving: "il bosco e i suoi fantastici abitanti" Fraz. Panice Soprana, Tetti Gherra ...

Revere Payments Is Relocating to Palm Beach Gardens, FL

Revere Payments is planning to settle into a state - of - the - art 3,800 sq. ft. build - to - suit ...today announced that construction has officially begun to deliver access to high - speed, 100% ...

Wood's Art: la Riserva Bianca di Limone ospita il contest italiano di ...  Traveleat.it

Rediscovering The Ancient Martial Art Of Silambam From Tamil Nadu

Reports indicate that Silambam encompasses 18 distinct styles, delving beyond martial prowess to encompass physical fitness and discipline. Ideal for individuals over the age of 5, Silambam can be ...

Speed, Art, and NFTs Converge: Bybit and Oracle Red Bull Racing’s Velocity Series Collaboration

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates - Media OutReach - 24 August 2023 - The world's third most visited cryptocurrency exchange, Bybit, is proud to announce ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Speed Art
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : Speed Art Speed NFTs Converge Bybit Oracle