Rick and Morty 7, Rick contro Rick Prime nel nuovo teaser della serie (Di giovedì 24 agosto 2023) Esce il nuovo teaser della settima stagione di Rick and Morty: è guerra tra Rick e Rick Prime. Arriva il nuovo teaser per la settima stagione di Rick and Morty. Contemporaneamente al teaser viene rivelato che la data di debutto verrà annunciata la prossima settimana. Lo show non includerà il suo co-creatore e doppiatore Justin Roiland, nonostante le accuse di violenza domestica contro di lui siano state archiviate e nonostante i fan abbiano chiesto a gran voce di riportare Roiland nello show. Di seguito l'ultimo ...
Arriva il nuovo teaser per la settima stagione di Rick and Morty . Contemporaneamente al teaser viene rivelato che la data di debutto verrà annunciata la prossima settimana. Lo show non includerà il suo co - creatore e doppiatore Justin Roiland, ...

