Revolutionizing Beauty Logistics | ForwardX Robotics Partners with POLA ORBIS to Transform Warehouse Operations

Revolutionizing Beauty

Revolutionizing Beauty Logistics: ForwardX Robotics Partners with POLA ORBIS to Transform Warehouse Operations (Di giovedì 24 agosto 2023) - CHICAGO, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 In a groundbreaking collaboration, ForwardX Robotics, a global leader in vision-based Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) technology, has joined forces with POLA ORBIS, a prestigious Japanese Beauty and cosmetics company. POLA ORBIS sought a dynamic solution to streamline their operational complexities. with over 100 cosmetics stores to replenish and an inventory of 500+ SKUs to manage, the company turned to ForwardX Robotics for an innovative answer. ForwardX delivered with customized Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) equipped with built-in weighing scales to cater to the Warehouse's specific ...
Revolutionizing Beauty Logistics: ForwardX Robotics Partners with POLA ORBIS to Transform Warehouse Operations

In a groundbreaking collaboration, ForwardX Robotics, a global leader in vision-based Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) technology, has joined forces with POLA ORBIS, a prestigious Japanese beauty and ...

