Pi-xcels secures US$1.7M in funding to revolutionise retail transactions with interactive e-receipt technology (Di giovedì 24 agosto 2023) - SINGAPORE, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Pi-xcels, an innovative leader in digital receipt solutions, has successfully completed its Seed funding round, raising US$1.7 million. The round was led by Wavemaker Partners, with participation from other prominent venture capital firms such as Hustle Fund, Amand Ventures, and Black Kite Capital, as well as strategic angel investors. The round marks a momentous step towards realising Pi-xcels' vision of revolutionising the retail landscape and empowering merchants with its interactive Near Field Communication (NFC) receipt technology. Additionally, it coincides with Pi-xcels' recognition as the recipient of the Tokyo ...
